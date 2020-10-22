Independence Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.6% Upside

Independence Realty Trust with ticker code (IRT) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 12.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.67 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.6%. The day 50 moving average is 11.7 and the 200 day MA is 10.92. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,115m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.irtliving.com

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

