Independence Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.3% Upside

Independence Realty Trust found using ticker (IRT) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 10 with a mean TP of 12.09. Now with the previous closing price of 11.7 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.3%. The day 50 moving average is 11.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,104m. Find out more information at: http://www.irtliving.com

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

