Independence Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.1% Upside

Independence Realty Trust found using ticker (IRT) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 12.09. With the stocks previous close at 11.73 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.71 while the 200 day moving average is 10.69. The company has a market cap of $1,071m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.irtliving.com

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

