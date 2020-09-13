Independence Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.4% Upside

Independence Realty Trust found using ticker (IRT) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 11.84. With the stocks previous close at 11.56 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.4%. The day 50 moving average is 11.64 while the 200 day moving average is 10.78. The market cap for the company is $1,052m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.irtliving.com

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

