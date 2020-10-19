Independence Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.1% Upside

Independence Realty Trust found using ticker (IRT) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 10 with a mean TP of 12.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.96 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.71 and the 200 day moving average is 10.83. The market cap for the company is $1,110m. Visit the company website at: http://www.irtliving.com

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

