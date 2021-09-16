Twitter
Independence Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Independence Realty Trust with ticker code (IRT) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 18 with the average target price sitting at 21.38. Now with the previous closing price of 20.15 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.1%. The 50 day MA is 20.01 while the 200 day moving average is 17.65. The company has a market cap of $2,118m. Visit the company website at: http://www.irtliving.com

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

