Independence Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.7% Upside

Independence Realty Trust found using ticker (IRT) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 20 with a mean TP of 25.17. With the stocks previous close at 15.96 this would imply there is a potential upside of 57.7%. The 50 day MA is 18.7 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.46. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,548m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.irtliving.com

The potential market cap would be $5,595m based on the market concensus.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.