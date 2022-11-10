Independence Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.7% Upside

Independence Realty Trust found using ticker (IRT) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 18.5 and has a mean target at 24.46. With the stocks previous close at 16.45 this would imply there is a potential upside of 48.7%. The day 50 moving average is 17.21 and the 200 day MA is 21.93. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,766m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.irtliving.com

The potential market cap would be $5,599m based on the market concensus.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.