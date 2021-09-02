Independence Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.4% Upside

Independence Realty Trust with ticker code (IRT) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 18 with the average target price sitting at 21.38. With the stocks previous close at 20.48 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.82 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,183m. Find out more information at: http://www.irtliving.com

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.