Independence Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.3% Upside

Independence Realty Trust found using ticker (IRT) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 18.5 calculating the mean target price we have 23.96. Now with the previous closing price of 17.97 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 33.3%. The day 50 moving average is 17.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.84. The company has a market cap of $4,056m. Find out more information at: https://www.irtliving.com

The potential market cap would be $5,407m based on the market concensus.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.