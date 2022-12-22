Independence Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.2% Upside

Independence Realty Trust with ticker code (IRT) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 18.5 calculating the average target price we see 22.46. Now with the previous closing price of 16.99 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 32.2%. The 50 day MA is 16.98 and the 200 day MA is 20.96. The market cap for the company is $3,904m. Visit the company website at: https://www.irtliving.com

The potential market cap would be $5,160m based on the market concensus.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.