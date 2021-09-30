Independence Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.7% Upside

Independence Realty Trust found using ticker (IRT) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 18 with the average target price sitting at 21.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.67 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.7%. The day 50 moving average is 20.26 and the 200 day MA is 18.09. The company has a market cap of $2,197m. Visit the company website at: http://www.irtliving.com

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.