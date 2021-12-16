Independence Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.6% Upside

Independence Realty Trust with ticker code (IRT) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 29 and 19 with the average target price sitting at 25.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24.22 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.6%. The 50 day MA is 23.67 while the 200 day moving average is 19.4. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,570m. Visit the company website at: https://www.irtliving.com

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.