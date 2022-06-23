Independence Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.0% Upside

Independence Realty Trust with ticker code (IRT) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 19 with a mean TP of 26.5. Now with the previous closing price of 20.54 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 29.0%. The 50 day MA is 24.23 and the 200 day MA is 23.85. The company has a market cap of $4,677m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.irtliving.com

The potential market cap would be $6,034m based on the market concensus.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.