Independence Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.8% Upside

Independence Realty Trust with ticker code (IRT) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 23 calculating the mean target price we have 26.25. With the stocks previous close at 20.38 this indicates there is a potential upside of 28.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.15 and the 200 day MA is 23.8. The market cap for the company is $4,666m. Find out more information at: https://www.irtliving.com

The potential market cap would be $6,010m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.