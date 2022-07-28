Independence Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.2% Upside

Independence Realty Trust with ticker code (IRT) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 19 with a mean TP of 25.5. With the stocks previous close at 21.21 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.2%. The 50 day MA is 21.7 while the 200 day moving average is 23.9. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,884m. Company Website: https://www.irtliving.com

The potential market cap would be $5,872m based on the market concensus.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.