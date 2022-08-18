Independence Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.3% Upside

Independence Realty Trust with ticker code (IRT) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 23 calculating the average target price we see 26.33. Now with the previous closing price of 22.44 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 23.88. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,095m. Visit the company website at: https://www.irtliving.com

The potential market cap would be $5,978m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.