Independence Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.4% Upside

Independence Realty Trust with ticker code (IRT) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 19 with a mean TP of 27.19. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23.56 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 25.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 23.82. The market cap for the company is $5,270m. Find out more information at: https://www.irtliving.com

The potential market cap would be $6,082m based on the market concensus.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.