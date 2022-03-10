Independence Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.0% Upside

Independence Realty Trust found using ticker (IRT) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 27.07. With the stocks previous close at 26.79 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 24.08 and the 200 day moving average is 21.77. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,794m. Company Website: https://www.irtliving.com

The potential market cap would be $5,854m based on the market concensus.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. marketsluding Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.