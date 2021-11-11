Independence Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.0% Upside

Independence Realty Trust found using ticker (IRT) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 29 and 19 with a mean TP of 24.86. Now with the previous closing price of 24.61 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.0%. The 50 day MA is 22 while the 200 day moving average is 19.49. The market cap for the company is $2,594m. Company Website: http://www.irtliving.com
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
