Independence Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.0% Downside

Independence Realty Trust with ticker code (IRT) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 17.68. Now with the previous closing price of 19.02 this would indicate that there is a downside of -7.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.21 and the 200 day MA is 15.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,985m. Visit the company website at: http://www.irtliving.com

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.