Independence Realty Trust, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.5% Upside

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. with ticker code (IRT) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 17 calculating the average target price we see 21.96. With the stocks previous close at 16.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 31.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.22 while the 200 day moving average is 20.43. The market cap for the company is $3,883m. Company Website: https://www.irtliving.com

The potential market cap would be $5,106m based on the market concensus.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.