Independence Contract Drilling, – Consensus Indicates Potential 72.8% Upside

Independence Contract Drilling, found using ticker (ICD) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 6 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 4.25. With the stocks previous close at 2.46 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 72.8%. The 50 day MA is 2.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.31. The company has a market capitalisation of $13m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.icdrilling.com

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients’ production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 29 rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn