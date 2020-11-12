Twitter
Independence Contract Drilling, – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.9% Upside

Independence Contract Drilling, found using ticker (ICD) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 7 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 4. With the stocks previous close at 2.55 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 56.9%. The day 50 moving average is 2.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.85. The market capitalisation for the company is $16m. Company Website: http://www.icdrilling.com

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients’ production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 29 rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

