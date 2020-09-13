Independence Contract Drilling, – Consensus Indicates Potential 102.7% Upside

Independence Contract Drilling, with ticker code (ICD) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 7 and 3 with the average target price sitting at 4.5. Now with the previous closing price of 2.22 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 102.7%. The day 50 moving average is 2.98 while the 200 day moving average is 4.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $11m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.icdrilling.com

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients’ production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 29 rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

