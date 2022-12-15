Independence Contract Drilling, – Consensus Indicates Potential 97.1% Upside

Independence Contract Drilling, found using ticker (ICD) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 4.7 with a mean TP of 6.17. With the stocks previous close at 3.13 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 97.1%. The day 50 moving average is 3.61 and the 200 day moving average is 3.67. The company has a market capitalisation of $42m. Company Website: https://www.icdrilling.com

The potential market cap would be $82m based on the market concensus.

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs. Independence Contract Drilling was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.