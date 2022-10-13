Independence Contract Drilling, – Consensus Indicates Potential 86.8% Upside

Independence Contract Drilling, found using ticker (ICD) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 4.58 with the average target price sitting at 5.79. Now with the previous closing price of 3.1 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 86.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.24 and the 200 day moving average is 3.64. The company has a market cap of $43m. Company Website: https://www.icdrilling.com

The potential market cap would be $81m based on the market concensus.

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs. Independence Contract Drilling was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.