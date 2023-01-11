Independence Contract Drilling, – Consensus Indicates Potential 69.6% Upside

Independence Contract Drilling, found using ticker (ICD) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 4.7 with the average target price sitting at 5.92. Now with the previous closing price of 3.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 69.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.53. The market cap for the company is $47m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.icdrilling.com

The potential market cap would be $80m based on the market concensus.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.