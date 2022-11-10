Independence Contract Drilling, – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.0% Upside

Independence Contract Drilling, found using ticker (ICD) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 4.7 calculating the average target price we see 5.9. With the stocks previous close at 3.62 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 63.0%. The day 50 moving average is 3.31 and the 200 day moving average is 3.65. The market cap for the company is $49m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.icdrilling.com

The potential market cap would be $80m based on the market concensus.

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs. Independence Contract Drilling was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.