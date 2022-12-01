Independence Contract Drilling, – Consensus Indicates Potential 58.2% Upside

Independence Contract Drilling, found using ticker (ICD) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 4.7 with the average target price sitting at 6.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.9 this indicates there is a potential upside of 58.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.53 and the 200 day MA is 3.69. The market cap for the company is $54m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.icdrilling.com

The potential market cap would be $85m based on the market concensus.

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs. Independence Contract Drilling was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.