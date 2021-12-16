Independence Contract Drilling, – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.7% Upside

Independence Contract Drilling, found using ticker (ICD) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 7 and 1 calculating the average target price we see 4. Now with the previous closing price of 2.69 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 48.7%. The day 50 moving average is 3.73 while the 200 day moving average is 3.63. The company has a market cap of $27m. Company Website: https://www.icdrilling.com

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients’ production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 29 rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.