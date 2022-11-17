Independence Contract Drilling, – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.7% Upside

Independence Contract Drilling, with ticker code (ICD) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 4.7 calculating the average target price we see 5.9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.05 this would imply there is a potential upside of 45.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.37 while the 200 day moving average is 3.66. The market cap for the company is $54m. Company Website: https://www.icdrilling.com

The potential market cap would be $79m based on the market concensus.

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs. Independence Contract Drilling was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.