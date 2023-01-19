Independence Contract Drilling, – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.8% Upside

Independence Contract Drilling, found using ticker (ICD) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 4.7 and has a mean target at 5.92. With the stocks previous close at 4.9 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.8%. The day 50 moving average is 3.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.53. The company has a market capitalisation of $68m. Find out more information at: https://www.icdrilling.com

The potential market cap would be $82m based on the market concensus.

Independence Contract Drilling. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs. Independence Contract Drilling. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.