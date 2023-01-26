Independence Contract Drilling, – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.6% Upside

Independence Contract Drilling, with ticker code (ICD) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 4.7 and has a mean target at 5.92. Now with the previous closing price of 4.91 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.66 and the 200 day MA is 3.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $68m. Visit the company website at: https://www.icdrilling.com

The potential market cap would be $82m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Independence Contract Drilling. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs. Independence Contract Drilling. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.