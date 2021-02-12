Independence Contract Drilling, – Consensus Indicates Potential -19.7% Downside

Independence Contract Drilling, found using ticker (ICD) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 1 calculating the mean target price we have 3.67. Now with the previous closing price of 4.57 this would indicate that there is a downside of -19.7%. The day 50 moving average is 3.75 and the 200 day moving average is 3.08. The market capitalisation for the company is $33m. Company Website: http://www.icdrilling.com

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients’ production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 29 rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.