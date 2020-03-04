Inchcape plc 30% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Inchcape plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:INCH) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Inchcape plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 790 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 30.0% from today’s opening price of 607.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 41 points and decreased 39 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 725 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 542.5 GBX.

Inchcape plc has a 50 day moving average of 672.56 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 640.18. There are currently 398,605,977 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,149,512. Market capitalisation for LON:INCH is £2,389,642,832 GBP.

