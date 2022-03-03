Twitter
Inchcape plc 20.7% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Inchcape plc with ticker (LON:INCH) now has a potential upside of 20.7% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 910 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Inchcape plc share price of 722 GBX at opening today (03/03/2022) indicates a potential upside of 20.7%. Trading has ranged between 683 (52 week low) and 941 (52 week high) with an average of 767,880 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,780,409,127.

Inchcape plc is a United Kingdom-based independent, multi-brand global automotive distributor, operating in approximately 36 markets with a portfolio of automotive brands. The Company is engaged in the sale of new and used vehicles, parts, service, finance and insurance. Its Distribution segment is engaged in the distribution, sales and marketing activities of new vehicles and parts; sale of new and used vehicles together with logistics services; and aftersales activities of service, body shop repairs and parts sales through regions, such as Asia Pacific, United Kingdom and Europe, Americas and Africa. Its Retail segment includes the sale of new and used vehicles, together with associated aftersales activities of service, body shop repairs and parts sales through regions, including Asia Pacific, United Kingdom and Europe. The Company has more than 1000 retail and distribution locations around the world.



