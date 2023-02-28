Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Inchcape plc 16.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Inchcape plc with ticker (LON:INCH) now has a potential upside of 16.4% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,085 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Inchcape plc share price of 908 GBX at opening today (28/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 16.4%. Trading has ranged between 615 (52 week low) and 941 (52 week high) with an average of 646,665 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,750,104,468.

Inchcape plc is a United Kingdom-based independent, multi-brand global automotive distributor, operating in approximately 40 markets with a portfolio of automotive brands. Its segments include Distribution and Retail. The Distribution segment includes APAC, UK & Europe, Americas & Africa, which is engaged in the sale of new and used vehicles together with logistics services where the Company is a distributor, alongside associated aftersales activities of service, body shop repairs and parts sales. The Retail segment includes APAC, UK & Europe, which is engaged in the sale of new and used vehicles, together with associated aftersales activities of service, body shop repairs and parts sales. The Company provides a range of services for its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners, such as products planning, logistics, brand and marketing, channel management, retail services, and aftermarket services. It has approximately 1000 retail and distribution network locations.



