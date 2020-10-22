Impinj – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.3% Upside

Impinj with ticker code (PI) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 26 calculating the average target price we see 30.42. With the stocks previous close at 28.9 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.54 and the 200 day moving average is 25.63. The company has a market capitalisation of $656m. Visit the company website at: http://www.impinj.com

Impinj operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also consists of software offerings that include ItemSense, a system software that comprises enterprise-class RAIN deployment management, software-defined algorithms for transition detection, and APIs that enable application developers to build powerful IoT solutions. The company primarily serves retail, supply chain and logistics, aviation, automotive, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, sports, food, datacenter, travel, banking, and linen and uniform tracking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

