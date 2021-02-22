Twitter
Impinj – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Impinj found using ticker (PI) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 82 and 58 with a mean TP of 75.29. With the stocks previous close at 68.91 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.3%. The day 50 moving average is 58.45 while the 200 day moving average is 37.77. The company has a market cap of $1,697m. Company Website: http://www.impinj.com

Impinj operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform includes multiple product families, which is wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item. Its platform also consists of systems products that comprise reader ICs, readers, and gateways to wirelessly provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs on host items, as well as to read, write, authenticate, and engage the endpoint ICs on those items; and software and algorithms that enables its partners to deliver use cases, such as retail self-checkout and loss prevention, and warehouse pallet and carton tracking to end users. The company primarily serves retail, supply chain and logistics, aviation, automotive, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, sports, food, datacenter, travel, banking, and linen and uniform tracking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

