Impinj – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.1% Upside

Impinj with ticker code (PI) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 63 calculating the mean target price we have 87. With the stocks previous close at 65.36 this would imply there is a potential upside of 33.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 71.43 and the 200 day MA is 64.16. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,706m. Find out more information at: https://www.impinj.com

The potential market cap would be $2,271m based on the market concensus.

Impinj operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item. Its platform also consists of systems products that comprise reader ICs, readers, and gateways to wirelessly provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs on host items, as well as to read, write, authenticate, and engage the endpoint ICs on those items; and software and algorithms that enables its partners to deliver use cases, such as retail self-checkout and loss prevention, and warehouse pallet and carton tracking to end users. The company primarily serves retail, supply chain and logistics, aviation, automotive, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, sports, food, datacenter, travel, banking, and linen and uniform tracking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.