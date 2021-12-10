Impinj – Consensus Indicates Potential -15.6% Downside

Impinj with ticker code (PI) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 55 calculating the mean target price we have 69.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 81.92 this would indicate that there is a downside of -15.6%. The day 50 moving average is 67.45 while the 200 day moving average is 56.15. The market cap for the company is $2,023m. Visit the company website at: http://www.impinj.com

Impinj operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item. Its platform also consists of systems products that comprise reader ICs, readers, and gateways to wirelessly provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs on host items, as well as to read, write, authenticate, and engage the endpoint ICs on those items; and software and algorithms that enables its partners to deliver use cases, such as retail self-checkout and loss prevention, and warehouse pallet and carton tracking to end users. The company primarily serves retail, supply chain and logistics, aviation, automotive, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, sports, food, datacenter, travel, banking, and linen and uniform tracking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.