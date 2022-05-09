Twitter
Imperial Brands PLC 17.3% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Broker Ratings

Imperial Brands PLC with ticker (LON:IMB) now has a potential upside of 17.3% according to RBC Capital Markets.



RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 2,000 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Imperial Brands PLC share price of 1,654 GBX at opening today (09/05/2022) indicates a potential upside of 17.3%. Trading has ranged between 1,434 (52 week low) and 1,822 (52 week high) with an average of 2,738,132 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £15,924,271,587.

Imperial Brands PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods company. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos and papers. The Tobacco & Next Generation Products (Tobacco & NGP) business comprises the manufacture, marketing, and sale of Tobacco & NGP and Tobacco & NGP-related products, including sales to the Distribution business. The Distribution business comprises the distribution of Tobacco & NGP products for Tobacco & NGP product manufacturers, including Imperial Brands, as well as a range of non-Tobacco & NGP products and services. Its reportable segments are Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia & Australasia (AAA) and Distribution. Its Europe segment, it covers markets including the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Greece, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, Netherlands, Ukraine, and Poland. America’s segment includes the United States. Its AAA segment includes Australia, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan and its African markets including Algeria and Morocco.



