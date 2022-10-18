Follow us on:

Imperial Brands PLC 14.3% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings

Imperial Brands PLC with ticker (LON:IMB) now has a potential upside of 14.3% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 2,350 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Imperial Brands PLC share price of 2,014 GBX at opening today (18/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 14.3%. Trading has ranged between 1,434 (52 week low) and 2,038 (52 week high) with an average of 2,701,849 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £18,894,781,440.

Imperial Brands PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes and other tobacco products. The Company operates through two businesses: Tobacco & Next Generation Products (NGP) and Distribution. The Tobacco & NGP business comprises the manufacture, marketing and sale of Tobacco & NGP and Tobacco & NGP-related products, including sales to the Distribution business. The Distribution business comprises the distribution of Tobacco & NGP products for Tobacco & NGP product manufacturers, including Imperial Brands, as well as a range of non-Tobacco & NGP products and services. Its segments include Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia & Australasia (AAA) and Distribution. Its cigarette portfolio includes international brands, such as West, Davidoff, Gauloises and JPS, Winston, Nobel and Lambert & Butler. Its range of other tobacco products and accessories include fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco offerings.



