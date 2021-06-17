Twitter
IMPERIAL BRANDS ORD 10P – Consensus Indicates Potential 86.9% Upside

IMPERIAL BRANDS ORD 10P with EPIC code (LON:IMB) now have 17 analysts in total covering the company. The target price ranges between £36.00 and £21. meaning the average target price is £30.19. With the shares previous close at £16.15 this indicates there is a potential upside of 86.9%. The day 50 moving average is £15.96 and the 200 moving average now moves to £15.26. The company has a market capitalisation of £15b. Find out more information at: http://www.imperialbrands.com

Imperial Brands , together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products. The company sells its products under various brands, including Davidoff, Gauloises, JPS, West, L&B, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, Parker & Simpson, blu, Kool, Horizon, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, Rizla, and Knox in approximately 160 countries worldwide. It also provides logistics services that include the distribution of tobacco and NGP products for tobacco and NGP product manufacturers; and various non-tobacco and NGP products and services. In addition, the company is involved in the management of a golf course; marketing of papers; restaurant business; distribution of pharmaceuticals, POS software, and published materials and other products; printing and publishing activities; and provision of long haul transportation, industrial parcel and express delivery, advertising, and support management services. Further, it owns the trademarks; and retails its products. The company was formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group and changed its name to Imperial Brands in February 2016. Imperial Brands was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

