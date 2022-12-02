Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Impax Asset Management Group Plc 19.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Impax Asset Management Group Plc with ticker (LON:IPX) now has a potential upside of 19.1% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,000 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Impax Asset Management Group Plc share price of 809 GBX at opening today (02/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 19.1%. Trading has ranged between 484 (52 week low) and 1,508 (52 week high) with an average of 183,510 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,066,818,235.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a United Kingdom-based asset management company. The Company is a specialist asset manager, investing in the opportunities arising from the transition to a sustainable global economy. It provides investment solutions for institutional and individual investors. It offers a suite of investment solutions spanning multiple asset classes, focusing on delivering superior risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term. The Company seeks to invest in companies with durable business models. It provides a range of investment products and solutions, including mutual funds and private assets, to its clients who are predominantly institutional investors and pension funds. It is engaged in fund management business through Impax Asset Management Limited, Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited, Impax Asset Management LLC, Impax Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd, Impax Asset Management (US) LLC and Impax Asset Management Ireland Limited.



