Impact Healthcare REIT PLC 15.8% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Broker Ratings

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC with ticker (LON:IHR) now has a potential upside of 15.8% according to RBC Capital Markets.



RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 120 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Impact Healthcare REIT PLC share price of 101 GBX at opening today (28/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 15.8%. Trading has ranged between 91 (52 week low) and 128 (52 week high) with an average of 444,199 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £423,235,574.

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of United Kingdom healthcare real estate assets, in particular residential and nursing care homes, that provide social care infrastructure for vulnerable elderly people. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with attractive and sustainable returns, primarily in the form of quarterly dividends. Through asset management, it also focuses on generating growth in net asset values over the medium term. Its tenants provide an essential service to the community, funded by local authorities, the NHS, and the private paying market. It acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends, and redevelops healthcare real estate assets in the United Kingdom, in particular care homes, and leases those assets to care home operators and other healthcare service providers. The Company’s investment manager is Impact Health Partners LLP.



