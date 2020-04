Immuron Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential 304.3% Upside

Immuron Limited found using ticker (IMRN) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9.5 and 9.5 with the average target price sitting at 9.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.35 this indicates there is a potential upside of 304.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.16 and the 200 day MA is 3.19. The market cap for the company is $16m. Visit the company website at: http://www.immuron.com.au

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops oral immunotherapy polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of infectious and immune modulated diseases in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. The company markets Travelan for the prevention of travellers’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidates include IMM-124E that is in Phase II clinical trials for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, severe alcoholic hepatitis, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; and IMM-529, a clinical stage product for clostridium difficile infections. The company has a research collaboration with the United States Department of Defense to develop and clinically evaluate a therapeutic against campylobacter. Immuron Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Carlton South, Australia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn