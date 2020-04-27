Immuron Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential 272.2% Upside

Immuron Limited with ticker code (IMRN) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9.49 and 9.49 calculating the mean target price we have 9.49. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.55 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 272.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.1 and the 200 day moving average is 3.17. The company has a market capitalisation of $11m. Visit the company website at: http://www.immuron.com.au

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops oral immunotherapy polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of infectious and immune modulated diseases in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. The company markets Travelan for the prevention of travellers’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidates include IMM-124E that is in Phase II clinical trials for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, severe alcoholic hepatitis, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; and IMM-529, a clinical stage product for clostridium difficile infections. The company has a research collaboration with the United States Department of Defense to develop and clinically evaluate a therapeutic against campylobacter. Immuron Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Carlton South, Australia.

