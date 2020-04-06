ImmuPharma to present live on ‘Investor Meet Company’ platform

ImmuPharma PLC (LON:IMM), a specialist drug discovery and development company, has today announced that Tim McCarthy, Chairman of ImmuPharma, will provide a live presentation relating to the recently announced (30/3/20) £1.5 million Subscription and update on the Company’s R&D programmes, via the ‘Investor Meet Company’ platform. The live presentation will be held on Tuesday 7 April 2020 @ 10.30am (BST).

ImmuPharma is committed to ensuring ongoing communication and transparency for all elements of its shareholder base, so that its strategy and progress within its therapy programmes are clearly communicated and understood. To this end and in order to access and engage with existing and potential shareholders efficiently, ImmuPharma has adopted the Investor Meet Company communications platform.

Questions can be submitted pre-event at investors@immupharma.com or in real time during the presentation, via the “Ask a Question” function. ImmuPharma will address all submitted questions within the confines of information already disclosed to the market through regulatory notifications. Responses to the Q&A from the live presentation will be published at the earliest opportunity on the Investor Meet Company platform.

Investor feedback can also be submitted directly to management post the event to ensure the Company can understand the views of all elements of its shareholder base.

Investor Meet Company is a digital platform that provides individual investors the same direct access to management as Institutional Investors around company announcements. Through live, interactive presentations, as part of the investor roadshow, all investors can now have the same opportunity for two-way engagement regardless of the number of shares they own or where they are located so they can come to an informed decision about ImmuPharma.

Investors interested in hearing more about ImmuPharma can sign up for free to Investor Meet Company at: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/register and add to meet ImmuPharma PLC where they will then be alerted to the forthcoming live presentation.

